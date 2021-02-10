Tallahassee VA holds drive-thru vaccine clinic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Veteran’s Affairs in Tallahassee held a special drive thru COVID-19 vaccine event.

The Chief Medical Officer at the Tallahassee VA told WCTV that the VA began vaccinating their veterans about four weeks ago, and the demand is still growing.

Wednesday was a chance for vets who haven’t gotten their first dose to get the vaccine

The Chief Medical Officer told WCTV that since they began vaccinating four weeks ago, they’ve administered more than 2,000 doses

When they’re sent extra doses of the vaccine, they are able to hold drive-thru events like Wednesday’s.

“We do it this way: if you we get a limited supply that we can handle by appointment only, we do it by appointment only. Our point is we don’t want the vaccine to be sitting in the freezer or the fridge we want to use it, as soon as we get it,” said Dr. Sorial.

Veterans 65 and older, those who are considered high risk and veterans that are now frontline workers were all eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Sorial, the Chief Medical Officer for the Tallahassee VA, says many vets have been thankful to get their shot.

“It is very positive. Everyone wants to get rid of this pandemic as soon as possible, and the more of our veteran population and the general population and the faster everybody gets vaccinated, the faster hopefully we’ll get rid of this pandemic,” Sorial said.

Sorial says enrolled vets who were unable to make Wednesday’s event are able to call the VA to schedule an appointment.

He said they will still be holding appointments the rest of the week, which can be made by calling 352-548-6000 ext.103755.

