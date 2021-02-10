WCSO arrests man for aggravated battery on deputy, fleeing scene

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man following a suspicious vehicle investigation.

Jerry Masterson was arrested on charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding.

Wednesday morning, an Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office deputy located a suspicious vehicle off on Carroway Cutoff Road in Medart, Fla.

Contact was made with the driver, and the deputy asked him for identification.

The driver began to search for his ID, and the deputy extended his arm and flashlight into the vehicle in an effort to help locate the ID.

The driver then put the vehicle in gear, and the deputy struggled to remove his arm from inside of the vehicle as the car began to flee, so his wrist was struck by the window well.

Masterson led deputies on pursuit before stopping and fleeing on foot near Mashes Sand Road.

WCSO says a lengthy search, lasting hours, ensued before Masterson was located, arrested and transported to the Wakulla County Jail.

Initially, when WCSO responded to the suspicious vehicle report, a deputy observed a vehicle stopped off of the roadway.

Masterson was transported to the Wakulla County Jail without incident.

