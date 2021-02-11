After four-game road swing, FSU women set to close season with five of last six at home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time in three weeks, the Florida State women’s basketball team will take the floor at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Thursday as they welcome in the Syracuse Orange.

Thursday starts a season-ending stretch where the Noles will play four straight at home and five of their last six overall in Tallahassee.

Since their last home game, a 95-88 double-overtime win against Clemson on January 21, it’s been a tough go for FSU, who have dropped three of their last four and have scored more than 60 points just once during that stretch, in a 61-51 win at North Carolina.

FSU interim head coach Brooke Wyckoff says while it’s nice to be at home, the work on the court is still far from over.

“Just because we’re at home, it’s not...it helps a little bit, but we’re still facing some really, really good ACC competition,” Wyckoff said. “So, it’s nice to sleep in our own beds and to have that rest mentally and physically.

“We are definitely glad to be at home, especially in front of our fans, and to have fans in the arena. We’re blessed with that,” she continued.

While the Noles have struggled recently, they’ve been strong on at home: FSU is 4-0 at the Tucker Center this year and are averaging a margin of victory of 11 points.

The Orange enter Thursday’s game having lost three of their last four games, including dropping three-straight before beating Pitt on Sunday.

‘Cuse comes into Tallahassee having won four of their last five games overall and boast the third-best scoring offense in the ACC, averaging 76.0 points this year, but are allowing the most rebounds to any team in the conference, at 41.1.

FSU enters Thursday scoring just 67.4 points a night and are shooting 41.5% from the floor.

Tip off between the Orange and Seminoles is set for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

