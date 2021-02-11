Archbold Medical Center names first African American Chief of Staff

Thomasville, GA. (WCTV) - In the 100 years that Archbold Medical Center has been around, it’s recently named the first African American physician as Chief of Staff.

Dr. Daryl Crenshaw is his name, and he’s worked for the hospital as a Nephrologist for over a decade.

Several physicians that formally held the title nominated Dr. Crenshaw for the position, which he said came as a surprise to him. However, he couldn’t feel more blessed.

“It actually is tremendously humbling, and I’m honored because of what African Americans have done for this country and particularly in this community. I also feel honored from the standpoint that I can somewhat serve as a leader in some capacity particularly from a healthcare perspective and providing health and wellness to our community,” said Dr. Crenshaw.

In this new role he’ll communicate between the staff and administration of the hospital, helping to make sure that all the necessary needs are met. However, he said he also feels a sort of obligation to the African American community to educate them about the diseases that impact Black people at disproportionately higher rates.

“As physicians we are healers first, but also we’re servants in the same role of providing wonderful care for our people. Particularly the people of this region in Thomasville,” said Crenshaw.

He explained that one of the first experiences that led him to get involved in the medical field was because of his family’s pet cat Spot. Dr. Crenshaw said when he was young his cat got into a fight that severed its leg. Advised by a veterinarian to apply an antiseptic, Dr. Crenshaw chose Pine Sol and was able to help prevent further infection resulting in his cat healing from the injury.

“That was kind of the niche that put me in the perspective of being a physician,” he said, but it was his family’s history of kidney disease that moved his passion from animals to people.

“Kidney disease has a tremendously high burden particularly in African Americans and even more in my family. I’ve had several of my relatives including my grandmother and my uncles, they all had end-stage kidney disease and they were all on dialysis. I saw that burden growing up and once I became mature enough to recognize what I wanted to be it ultimately was determined that I wanted to be a nephrologist,” said Dr. Crenshaw.

A part of his goal with this new role as Chief of staff continues to stem close to home, and that’s by not only bridging the gap between the hospital staff and administration but connecting the hospital staff with the community they serve.

Dr. Crenshaw said he feels honored overall to now hold this position, and he’s hoping to continue pushing the staff and the hospital forward. He will officially begin his work as Chief of staff on March 1.

