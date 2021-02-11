Baby Rattlers boys upset Eagles in district semis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers boys basketball team upset the second-seeded NFC Eagles, 58-49, Wednesday in the semifinals of the 2A District 1 tournament at St. John Paul II Catholic High School.

FAMU DRS will face the host Panthers, who upset top-seeded Munroe, on Friday.

You can watch highlights from Wednesday’s game in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.