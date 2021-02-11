Advertisement

Biden says US is securing 600 million vaccine doses by July

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans.

Biden made the announcement at the sprawling National Institutes of Health complex just outside Washington as he visited some of the nation’s leading scientists on the frontlines of the fight against the disease. He toured the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory that created the COVID-19 vaccine now manufactured by Moderna and being rolled out in the U.S. and other countries.

The U.S. is on pace to exceed Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office, with more than 26 million shots delivered in his first three weeks.

“That’s just the floor,” Biden said. “Our end goal is beating COVID-19.”

Biden announced on Thursday that the U.S. had secured contractual commitments from Moderna and Pfizer to deliver the 600 million doses of vaccine by the end of July — more than a month earlier than initially anticipated.

“We’re now on track to have enough supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July,” he announced.

The pace of injections could increase further if a third coronavirus vaccine from drugmaker Johnson & Johnson receives approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Speaking with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist, Biden emphasized that his administration is doing everything possible to increase the vaccine supply and the country’s capacity to deliver injections into arms.

“It’s been a hell of a learning process,” Biden said.

Biden, wearing a mask, used his remarks to criticize President Donald Trump, saying he inherited “no plan to vaccinate most of the country.”

“It is no secret that the vaccination program was in much worse shape than my team and I anticipated,” he said.

To date, the Biden administration has deployed active-duty troops to help stand up mass vaccination sites in several states, as it looks to lay the groundwork for increasing the rate of vaccinations once more supply is available.

The Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory is led by Dr. Barney Graham, whose team made critical discoveries years ago that laid the groundwork for rapid development of that and other COVID-19 vaccines. Before the pandemic erupted, one of Graham’s research fellows, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, had been using those earlier findings to develop a vaccine for MERS, a cousin of COVID-19.

On the tour, Biden was shown the lab bench where researchers sequenced the virus and developed the precursor of the Moderna vaccine.

Armed with their prior research, Corbett and Graham had a head start when Chinese scientists shared the genetic map of the new coronavirus in January 2020. They already knew how to make spike proteins, which coat the surface of the new coronavirus and its MERS relative, that were stable enough to be used as a key vaccine ingredient.

Within days, the NIH had sent instructions to Moderna to brew up doses, and Corbett and her colleagues were setting up the key lab and animal tests that would eventually prove they were on the right track.

___

Associated Press Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The power of social media has granted one 12-year-old’s wish.
‘I felt like a princess’: 12-year-old cancer patient’s dreams come true at St. George Island
A crash on I-10 westbound at Exit 203 in Tallahassee is causing a large backup on the...
FHP clears crash on I-10 West in Leon County
Lamborghini
Florida man uses COVID-19 PPP loan to purchase Lamborghini Huracan sports car
Dr. Cedric Guyton grew up in Thomas County and received a Masters degree from FAMU. He's now an...
Assistant Surgeon General shaped by his Thomasville, FAMU roots
FILE PHOTO: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference outside of a Panama City Beach Publix...
‘We will not back down,’ Florida’s governor addresses lockdown talk

Latest News

A police report shows the suspect made threats against the clinic in 2018 because he was angry...
Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter
“If you love what you do, you’ll never grow old” is an adage some local women are taking to...
‘It’s all about the people’: Local senior-run salon keeps doors open amid pandemic
Magnolia Network, a joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discovery, Inc. will...
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network debuts January 2022
Local activists are calling once again for the charges against the Tally 19 to be dropped.
With one protester facing a felony charge, activists are again calling for charges to be dropped against the Tally 19
A state-wide program to keep students safe during school is coming to Leon County Schools.
Leon County Schools to begin using Guardian Program next school year, teachers, coaches will not be armed