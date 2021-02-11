Advertisement

Cairo High senior honors past, present with Black History Month door display

Bryce Perry
Bryce Perry(WALB)
By WALB
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:33 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - One Cairo High School student and his creative way of celebrating Black History Month.

Bryce Perry, senior and drum major of Cairo High School, recently created a door to honor Black History Month.

The door was completed for the school’s band room at the Roddenberry Music Building.

Many pictures on that door include prominent leaders in the fight for rights for African-Americans, such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Nelson Mandela.

The door also includes many most recent faces part of the widespread Black Lives Matter Movement, such as Georgia Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

And of course, the door includes Cairo-born baseball legend, Jackie Robinson. Booker Gainor, the Syrup City’s first Black mayor, is also on the door.

