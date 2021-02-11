Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, Feb. 11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sun made a rare appearance these days, but it may not last long as rain chances remain elevated over the next several days.

Multiple troughs in the upper-levels of the atmosphere are forecast to move through the region over the next several days as a ridge of high pressure aloft sits near Puerto Rico. These waves will help to allow lift and, along with moisture, develop low pressure systems and fronts through the weekend and into next week.

The highest rain chances will be on Saturday and Sunday (80% and 70%, respectively) Highs will be in the 60s and lows near 60. Rain chances will drop slightly to start the work week, but the clouds will remain. Lows will be a little lower with highs nearing 70 most days.

