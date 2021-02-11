Advertisement

Deshon Brock leaving after four seasons as Mitchell County’s Head Football Coach

Deshon Brock
Deshon Brock(WALB, Paige Dauer)
By WALB, Paige Dauer
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:15 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - After four seasons as Mitchell County’s Head Football Coach, Deshon Brock is turning in his clipboard.

Returning home to lead the Bradwell Institute Tigers as their new head football coach.

Brock landed his first head football coaching job with the Eagles.

In year one Mitchell County went 10 and 2, clinched the region, and led the Eagles to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1999.

The dominance continued in his final three years.

He leaves Mitchell with a 33-11 overall record, two region titles, and four playoff appearances.

Coach Brock told me they built a winning culture in Camilla and he believes it’s here to stay, even despite his departure.

“Next year, the plan was to win the region, make the trip to Atlanta because we had the pieces to do that. And if they stick together and commit themselves to the weight room and offseason program, that can still become a reality. And I just want to punch home to them to stay together. You know, there’s no reason to leave, don’t leave, everything’s here that you need and they can make a difference right here. And they can still go on to achieve their dreams, to pursue playing college football, playing high caliber football right here in Mitchell County. I am forever grateful to the City of Camilla and Mitchell County as a whole. They took a shot on me when they didn’t have to,” said Brock.

Brock is set to join the Tigers on March 1st.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-10 westbound at Exit 203 in Tallahassee is causing a large backup on the...
FHP clears crash on I-10 West in Leon County
Dr. Cedric Guyton grew up in Thomas County and received a Masters degree from FAMU. He's now an...
Assistant Surgeon General shaped by his Thomasville, FAMU roots
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 10, 2021
To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit Walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and...
Walmarts in Tallahassee to begin offering COVID vaccine appointments
Lamborghini
Florida man uses COVID-19 PPP loan to purchase Lamborghini Huracan sports car

Latest News

The St. John Paul II Panthers boys basketball team defeated the Munroe Bobcats, 68-64,...
Panthers boys upset top-seeded Bobcats to reach district tourney title game
The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers boys basketball team upset the second-seeded NFC Eagles, 58-49,...
Baby Rattlers boys upset Eagles in district semis
The Lincoln Trojans boys basketball team defeated the Chiles Timberwolves, 44-35, Wednesday in...
Lincoln boys punch ticket to district tourney title with 44-35 win over Chiles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade. (Source: Bay News 9...
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade