Deshon Brock leaving after four seasons as Mitchell County’s Head Football Coach

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - After four seasons as Mitchell County’s Head Football Coach, Deshon Brock is turning in his clipboard.

Returning home to lead the Bradwell Institute Tigers as their new head football coach.

After four seasons as Mitchell Co's Head Football Coach Deshon Brock is leaving for Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/FZn6ipYyhd — Paige Dauer WALB (@PaigeWALB) February 10, 2021

Brock landed his first head football coaching job with the Eagles.

In year one Mitchell County went 10 and 2, clinched the region, and led the Eagles to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1999.

The dominance continued in his final three years.

He leaves Mitchell with a 33-11 overall record, two region titles, and four playoff appearances.

Coach Brock told me they built a winning culture in Camilla and he believes it’s here to stay, even despite his departure.

“Next year, the plan was to win the region, make the trip to Atlanta because we had the pieces to do that. And if they stick together and commit themselves to the weight room and offseason program, that can still become a reality. And I just want to punch home to them to stay together. You know, there’s no reason to leave, don’t leave, everything’s here that you need and they can make a difference right here. And they can still go on to achieve their dreams, to pursue playing college football, playing high caliber football right here in Mitchell County. I am forever grateful to the City of Camilla and Mitchell County as a whole. They took a shot on me when they didn’t have to,” said Brock.

Brock is set to join the Tigers on March 1st.

