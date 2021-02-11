Early morning car, semi truck pulling trailer collision leaves 1 with minor injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, around 7:30 a.m., a crash on Interstate-10 westbound at Exit 201 caused a large backup on the interstate and surrounding exit ramps.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-10 in the area on the 20 mile marker when a UPS semi tuck pulling trailer was also traveling westbound on I-10 in the same area.

According to witnesses on scene, the driver of the first vehicle swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision with another vehicle, and in doing so, caused the first vehicle to rotate clockwise.

The first vehicle traveled across the westbound lanes as it rotated and collided with the second vehicle’s trailer.

The front of the first vehicle struck the middle section of the second vehicle’s trailer and got wedged just in front of the axel.

After the collision, the second vehicle came to final rest in the outside lane, while the first vehicle came to a final rest still lodged underneath the trailer in the outside and middle westbound lane.

A 26-year-old Tallahassee woman was left with minor injuries.

