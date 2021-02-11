Florida and Georgia dealing with another foggy morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Yet another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Big Bend and South Georgia as visibility has been reduced to a quarter-mile or less in some areas. The Dense Fog Advisory will continue through 10 a.m.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, visibility is down to half a mile in Tallahassee, zero in Quincy, and half a mile in Valdosta.

Thursday, February 11th, 8:17 PM: It's foggy outside this morning! 0 Mile visibility in Quincy and Live Oak. 1/2 mile visibility in Tallahassee and Valdosta. #FLWX #GAWX pic.twitter.com/WR7dFI47V9 — Hannah Messier (@Messierwx) February 11, 2021

Due to the low visibilities, leaving early for work and school will be a good idea. Remember, it’s a good idea to give yourself plenty of room between you and other vehicles in case they have a sudden stop.

The fog will start to dissipate late morning, and visibilities will quickly improve. This afternoon we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a few pockets of sunshine.

