Florida and Georgia dealing with another foggy morning

Foggy morning
Foggy morning(weatherstem.com)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Yet another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Big Bend and South Georgia as visibility has been reduced to a quarter-mile or less in some areas. The Dense Fog Advisory will continue through 10 a.m.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, visibility is down to half a mile in Tallahassee, zero in Quincy, and half a mile in Valdosta.

Due to the low visibilities, leaving early for work and school will be a good idea. Remember, it’s a good idea to give yourself plenty of room between you and other vehicles in case they have a sudden stop.

The fog will start to dissipate late morning, and visibilities will quickly improve. This afternoon we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a few pockets of sunshine.

