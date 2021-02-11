Florida man uses COVID-19 PPP loan to purchase Lamborghini Huracan sports car

FLORIDA. (WCTV) - Wednesday, one Florida man was arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining $3.9 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans and using those funds to, in part, to purchase a Lamborghini Huracan sports car for himself.

29-year-old David T. Hines, 29, of Miami was charged by criminal complaint upon his initial appearance before U.S. Chief Magistrate, Judge John J. O’Sullivan, with one count of bank fraud, one count of making false statements to a financial institution and one count of engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General, a criminal complaint is an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Authorities seized the $318,000 car and $3.4 million from bank accounts at the time of Hines’ arrest.

According to the complaint, Hines sought approximately $13.5 million in PPP loans through applications to an insured financial institution on behalf of several companies.

The complaint also alleges that Hines caused to be submitted fraudulent loan applications that made numerous false and misleading statements about the companies’ respective payroll expenses.

The financial institution approved and funded about $3.9 million in loans to Hines.

The complaint further alleges that within days of receiving the PPP funds, Hines purchased the sports car, which he registered jointly in his name and the name of one of his companies.

In the days and weeks following the disbursement of PPP funds, the complaint alleges that Hines did not make payroll payments that he claimed on his loan applications. He did, however, make purchases at luxury retailers and resorts in Miami Beach.

