Florida Senator Shevrin Jones files resolution condemning white nationalism

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Florida Senator, Shevrin Jones (D-West Park), filed Senate Resolution 1074, which condemns “white nationalism and white supremacy as hateful expressions of intolerance in contradiction of the values of both Florida and the United States as a whole,” according to the release.

“White supremacy poses a grave threat to our democracy, our national security, and the lives of people across the country,” Sen. Jones said in the release. “We saw, just last month, its deadly consequences as violent domestic terrorists descended upon the U.S. Capitol with the intention of assassinating elected officials and overturning an election. This hate-fueled violence will continue to grow if we fail to denounce and dismantle it. If we truly want to be better than this, we must root it out.”

In the release, Sen. Jones noted that the Florida’s State Constitution actively declares that “all natural persons, female and male alike, are equal before the law and have inalienable rights, among which are the right to enjoy and defend life and liberty, to pursue happiness, to be rewarded for industry, and to acquire, possess and protect property. No person shall be deprived of any right because of race, religion, national origin, or physical disability.”

“Only when we denounce white supremacy can we start creating real safety and security for the millions of Black Floridians who call our state home. It’s our constitutional duty to build an inclusive, equitable, and respectful place for all residents. That’s what good government is all about,” Sen. Jones added.

