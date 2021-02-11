Advertisement

Gadsden County Property Appraiser Office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Covering Gadsden County
By WCTV Staff
Feb. 10, 2021
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday evening, the Gadsden Property Appraiser, Reginald Cunningham, announced that the department’s offices are closed effective immediately due to exposure to COVID-19.

According to the release, all property appraiser employees will be quarantined per CDC guidelines.

Once the offices are sanitized and employees are tested for COVID-19, the office could open as soon as Friday.

