Gadsden County Property Appraiser Office closed due to COVID-19 exposure
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday evening, the Gadsden Property Appraiser, Reginald Cunningham, announced that the department’s offices are closed effective immediately due to exposure to COVID-19.
According to the release, all property appraiser employees will be quarantined per CDC guidelines.
Once the offices are sanitized and employees are tested for COVID-19, the office could open as soon as Friday.
