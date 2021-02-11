Gov. Kemp announces $1k bonuses for state employees

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp along with Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and several other state leaders announced that the amended 2021 fiscal year budget for Georgia will include a one-time bonus of $1,000 to state employees making less than $80,000 per year.

“I want to thank Lt. Governor Duncan, Speaker Ralston, Chairmen England and Tillery, and OPB Director Kelly Farr for their leadership and hard work on the amended FY21 budget,” said Gov. Kemp. “Despite a deadly, global pandemic, our state employees have gone above and beyond to continue delivering essential services to our most vulnerable, help keep businesses open and deliver financial assistance to those who were tempted to lose hope. Like so many hardworking Georgians, they juggled jobs, school, and navigating the new normal. With a $1,000 supplement for state employees who make less than $80,000 a year, we can do our part as state leaders to say ‘thank you’ and prioritize the people who make it possible for Georgia to be the top state for business and who have done the hard work to ensure Georgia’s best days are still to come.”

“Today I was proud to join both Governor Kemp and Speaker Ralston to announce a bonus for over 57,000 hard-working state employees,” said Duncan. “This year especially, we have seen state employees work grueling hours to provide critical services for Georgians across the state. I want to thank our Senate and House Appropriations Chairmen, Senator Blake Tillery and Representative Terry England, for their steadfast work to ensure we show our state employees how valuable they truly are.”

“Our frontline state employees have worked incredibly hard during the darkest days of this pandemic to serve our citizens,” said Ga. House Speaker David Ralston. “I’m proud to join Governor Kemp and Lt. Governor Duncan to support this $1,000 bonus to public health employees, state troopers, and DFCS staffers among many others. I appreciate Appropriations Chairman Terry England and his committee for working with their counterparts to make this announcement possible.”

