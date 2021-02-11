LCS teacher who lost life to cancer to be honored with statue at Roberts Elementary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools is now looking to honor one of its teachers who recently lost her battle to cancer.

They say it’s important to remember all the lives she impacted in her 20 year career as an educator.

Kris Schneggenburger was a special needs teacher in Leon County for more than 20 years and made special connections with everyone she came in contact with.

“One of the things that stands out the most to me is that we all build relationships with kids, but Kris built a relationship with the entire family,” said Roberts Elementary School principal, Kim McFarland.

Families like the Colons trusted their kids with Mrs. Kris.

“I can’t tell you how important it is for a parent of a child with autism to be able to drop your child off at school and to feel so safe,” said Natalie Colon.

While Schneggenburger was battling cancer, fellow teachers from across the county donated more than 160 days of their own sick leave to ensure that Schneggenburger could remain financially stable.

Schneggenburger’s son, Terry, said, “We have to take care of other people that take care of us, and I think that, like, people really showed how much she really took care of them.”

At Roberts Elementary School, they’re making sure Mrs. Kris’ name is memorialized for years to come.

“I was just overwhelmed by gratitude because the overwhelming support that she received in her last few months, I feel, was the final thing that showed her how much she was cared for by her community,” added Schneggenburger’s son, Derrick.

A life-sized dog statue in her honor will go up at the school to showcase her love for everyone.

“For me it’s more than just a statue. i know for some people they walk by and see a statue but it’s just like for me it’s a whole lifetime of dedication,” Schneggenburger added. “I am immensely proud of the life she lived. it’s a life to be proud of and i am proud to call myself her son.”

The statute’s GoFundMe page has already surpassed the halfway mark of their $5,000 goal.

They hope to place the statue in the pre-K playground at Roberts.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.