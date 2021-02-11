Advertisement

Lowndes Co. Schools announces safety award winners

February S.A.F.E. Lowndes County Schools
By WALB
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:25 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Schools announced the February S.A.F.E., that’s Safety Awareness for Everyone, award winners.

The February winners are Lake Park Elementary’s Lakisha Wakefield, with the custodial department, and Tammy Therien, with the school nutrition department.

Both employees were selected for this award for making safety their number one priority.

Each winner received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year.

Posted by Lowndes County Schools on Friday, February 5, 2021

