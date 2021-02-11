Advertisement

New details emerge following fatal shooting on Putnam Drive, shooter found to be acting in self-defense

The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Putnam Drive.(Katie Kaplan | WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, just after 4:30 p.m., the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 400 block of Putnam Drive in reference to a shooting.

When TPD officers arrived on scene, they located one adult man, deceased from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation determined that the decedent and the victim were in a dispute when the decedent forcibly entered the victim’s apartment making threats.

Following consultation with the Florida State Attorney’s Office, the investigation’s findings determined that the victim, who was also the shooter, was acting in self-defense, under Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law.

This is still an open and active case pending further investigation, and the victim’s name is being withheld pursuant to Marsy’s Law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-10 westbound at Exit 203 in Tallahassee is causing a large backup on the...
FHP clears crash on I-10 West in Leon County
The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Shooting investigation underway in Tallahassee
Publix stores in Leon and Suwannee counties to begin giving COVID-19 vaccine
The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Police: One dead following Putnam Drive shooting
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 9, 2021

Latest News

Leon County Schools is now looking to honor one of its teachers who recently lost her battle to...
LCS teacher who lost life to cancer to be honored with statue at Roberts Elementary
Several organizations are calling for Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson to be removed from...
Group files ethics complaint against Valdosta’s mayor
Wednesday, Florida Senator, Shevrin Jones (D-West Park), filed Senate Resolution 1074.
Florida Senator Shevrin Jones files resolution condemning white nationalism
Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health - Wakulla County, alongside the Wakulla County...
Online COVID-19 vaccine appointment preregistration system now available to Wakulla residents
Wednesday, around 7:30 a.m., a crash on Interstate-10 westbound at Exit 201 caused a large...
Early morning car, semi truck pulling trailer collision leaves 1 with minor injuries