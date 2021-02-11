New details emerge following fatal shooting on Putnam Drive, shooter found to be acting in self-defense

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, just after 4:30 p.m., the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 400 block of Putnam Drive in reference to a shooting.

When TPD officers arrived on scene, they located one adult man, deceased from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation determined that the decedent and the victim were in a dispute when the decedent forcibly entered the victim’s apartment making threats.

Following consultation with the Florida State Attorney’s Office, the investigation’s findings determined that the victim, who was also the shooter, was acting in self-defense, under Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law.

This is still an open and active case pending further investigation, and the victim’s name is being withheld pursuant to Marsy’s Law.

