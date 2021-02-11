Advertisement

Online COVID-19 vaccine appointment preregistration system now available to Wakulla residents

Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health - Wakulla County, alongside the Wakulla County Emergency Management Division, announced that the state’s preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments is now available to Wakulla County Residents.(WCJB File)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health - Wakulla County, alongside the Wakulla County Emergency Management Division, announced that the state’s preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments is now available to Wakulla County residents.

Those 65-years-old and older and frontline healthcare workers can no pre-register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and be notified when these vaccines become available by clicking here, or by calling 1-866-201-7331.

One vaccine appointments are available, you will be contacted by phone call, text or email and assisted in scheduling an appointment.

The FDOH - Wakulla County says that right now, vaccine supply is limited, and appointments may not be available for a couple of weeks.

