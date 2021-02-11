Panthers boys upset top-seeded Bobcats to reach district tourney title game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The St. John Paul II Panthers boys basketball team defeated the Munroe Bobcats, 68-64, Wednesday in the semifinals of the 2A District 1 tournament at St. John Paul II Catholic High School.

JPII will face third-seeded FAMU DRS, who upset NFC on Wednesday.

