Panthers boys upset top-seeded Bobcats to reach district tourney title game
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The St. John Paul II Panthers boys basketball team defeated the Munroe Bobcats, 68-64, Wednesday in the semifinals of the 2A District 1 tournament at St. John Paul II Catholic High School.
JPII will face third-seeded FAMU DRS, who upset NFC on Wednesday.
You can watch highlights from Wednesday’s game in the video player above.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.