Advertisement

Panthers boys upset top-seeded Bobcats to reach district tourney title game

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The St. John Paul II Panthers boys basketball team defeated the Munroe Bobcats, 68-64, Wednesday in the semifinals of the 2A District 1 tournament at St. John Paul II Catholic High School.

JPII will face third-seeded FAMU DRS, who upset NFC on Wednesday.

You can watch highlights from Wednesday’s game in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-10 westbound at Exit 203 in Tallahassee is causing a large backup on the...
FHP clears crash on I-10 West in Leon County
Dr. Cedric Guyton grew up in Thomas County and received a Masters degree from FAMU. He's now an...
Assistant Surgeon General shaped by his Thomasville, FAMU roots
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 10, 2021
To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit Walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and...
Walmarts in Tallahassee to begin offering COVID vaccine appointments
Lamborghini
Florida man uses COVID-19 PPP loan to purchase Lamborghini Huracan sports car

Latest News

Deshon Brock
Deshon Brock leaving after four seasons as Mitchell County’s Head Football Coach
The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers boys basketball team upset the second-seeded NFC Eagles, 58-49,...
Baby Rattlers boys upset Eagles in district semis
The Lincoln Trojans boys basketball team defeated the Chiles Timberwolves, 44-35, Wednesday in...
Lincoln boys punch ticket to district tourney title with 44-35 win over Chiles
The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers boys basketball team defeated Aucilla Christian, 85-39, Tuesday in...
FAMU DRS boys defeat Aucillia Christian, 85-39, to open district tourney play