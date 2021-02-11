Public weighs in on Mahan Drive City Walk Shelter at Wednesday City Commission meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A contentious issue came up at Wednesday’s City Commission meeting: the future of the City Walk homeless shelter on Mahan Drive.

Commissioners did not have specific action on the table during the meeting, instead hearing an update on homelessness in the community and a status report on the shelter. However, citizens spoke for almost two hours about the City Walk shelter.

WCTV first told you about this new shelter last week.

During Wednesday’s meeting, two residents from the shelter came to speak to Commissioners about their experiences.

“The only place I’m going to be able to go back to is there. I get to have a shower tonight,” said one man.

He described how Renee Miller prayed with him, and how staff at the Urban Mission helped him fix his bicycle to turn in a job application.

“You don’t want homeless people putting shelters up, you don’t want us putting tents in your backyard, then why are you going to take this away from us?” he asked Commissioners.

“I think it’s still in development, it’s still under construction, and I would like to see it develop some more,” said another women who is staying there. She described assisting with trash pick-up as part of residing at the shelter.

Some neighbors are upset about the shelter location.

“I’m here because I want a safe neighborhood. I want my family, my children safe,” said one public commenter.

“The shelter, which attempted to sneak in under the radar, has brought these criminals and these sex offenders to my doorstep,” said another.

One business owner has spoken out about the shelter before; he spoke again at Wednesday’s meeting.

“I’ve got all the rules that they have to abide by in order to have it,” he said, shaking a packet of papers. “They have clearly demonstrated a lack of respect for this government.”

Others spoke in support of the shelter.

“I urge the city to think of this as a public and moral imperative, that closing of this shelter or changing of the location should not be done,” one speaker said.

City Walk did file a permit last week to make the office space transitional residential housing, meeting the City’s February 3rd deadline.

Commissioners also heard an update on homelessness in the community; the Big Bend Continuum of Care discussed different housing needs. The agenda item included a preliminary look at the 2021 point in time survey, an annual count of experiencing homelessness. It won’t be complete until April, but an early look at the data shows that despite the doubling of the unsheltered population at the start of the pandemic, many have now been housed. That puts the number on par with what’s been reported in the past about 100 unsheltered in the community.

After the presentation, Commissioners discussed the issue.

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox says the City has homelessness because there are not enough affordable units for people to reside in.

“No one wants to live in a homeless shelter,” she said. “What I’m hearing is that there are people there who actually have jobs, who just don’t have housing.”

Commissioner Curtis Richardson says he does not want to discount the concerns of residents and business owners, but there needs to be a humane solution.

“You should feel safe in the City of Tallahassee, and all of these things fall on our shoulders, but we need to make sure we don’t get off on the wrong foot. And that’s pitting our neighbors against our neighbors,” added Commissioner Jeremy Matlow.

The City currently dedicates $3.8 million to the issue, with a goal of getting to functional zero homelessness by 2025.

The Big Bend Continuum of Care says that goal will be reached by specifically working with the chronically homeless and homeless veteran populations, but they do not have the resources right now.

The Development Review Committee will discuss City Walk’s permit at the March 8th meeting.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.