Advertisement

SGMC celebrates first cohort graduation for nurse residency program

On Thursday, South Georgia Medical Center celebrated its first cohort graduation of nurse...
On Thursday, South Georgia Medical Center celebrated its first cohort graduation of nurse residents to complete the Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program.(WALB)
By Kim McCullough | WALB
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, South Georgia Medical Center celebrated its first cohort graduation of nurse residents to complete the Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program.

The Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program is a 12-month program designed to prepare new nurse graduates with the skillset they need to care for patients. This program allows residents to advance their knowledge and skills right out of school in order to help successfully transition them into professional careers.

Nurse residents are required to attend monthly seminars, actively participate in all program components, develop and present an evidence-based practice project, complete all surveys throughout the program and attend the celebration ceremony to conclude the program.

“To be able to see the growth of this class as nurses in the last 12 months has been amazing. I’ve seen nurses come out of their comfort zones, get comfortable being on the floor, deliver the best patient care and develop the skillset they need to become amazing future leaders one day. It was my privilege to congratulate each one of them for their dedication to this program,” said Shaknequa Pleas, nurse residency program manager.

At the end of the program, nurse residents received a nurse residency pin from SGMC Nursing Leadership and a certificate of completion.

All new nurse graduates are eligible for the Nurse Residency program when hired at SGMC. A wide range of positions are offered and available.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The power of social media has granted one 12-year-old’s wish.
‘I felt like a princess’: 12-year-old cancer patient’s dreams come true at St. George Island
A crash on I-10 westbound at Exit 203 in Tallahassee is causing a large backup on the...
FHP clears crash on I-10 West in Leon County
Lamborghini
Florida man uses COVID-19 PPP loan to purchase Lamborghini Huracan sports car
Dr. Cedric Guyton grew up in Thomas County and received a Masters degree from FAMU. He's now an...
Assistant Surgeon General shaped by his Thomasville, FAMU roots
FILE PHOTO: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference outside of a Panama City Beach Publix...
‘We will not back down,’ Florida’s governor addresses lockdown talk

Latest News

The Tallahassee Police Department says it has received a number of reports about scammers...
TPD, City of Tallahassee warning residents of utilities scam calls
“If you love what you do, you’ll never grow old” is an adage some local women are taking to...
‘It’s all about the people’: Local senior-run salon keeps doors open amid pandemic
Local activists are calling once again for the charges against the Tally 19 to be dropped.
With one protester facing a felony charge, activists are again calling for charges to be dropped against the Tally 19
A state-wide program to keep students safe during school is coming to Leon County Schools.
Leon County Schools to begin using Guardian Program next school year, teachers, coaches will not be armed
Provisional data from the Florida Department of Heath shows suicides were unexpectedly down in...
Provisional data suggests suicide deaths fell in 2020