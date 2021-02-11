Advertisement

Tallahassee police respond to Keith Street shooting

The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting on Keith Street late Thursday morning.
The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting on Keith Street late Thursday morning.(Emma Wheeler - WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting on Keith Street late Thursday morning.

According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, officers were sent to the 1900 block of Keith Street around 11:20 a.m.

A TPD spokesperson says there was one victim in this shooting: a man who suffered minor injuries. There are no suspects at this time, and TPD says this is an active and open investigation.

If you have any information for police, you can call TPD at 850-891-4200. To stay anonymous with your tip, reach out to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 1900...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, February 11, 2021

