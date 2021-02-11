Tallahassee police respond to Keith Street shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting on Keith Street late Thursday morning.

According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, officers were sent to the 1900 block of Keith Street around 11:20 a.m.

A TPD spokesperson says there was one victim in this shooting: a man who suffered minor injuries. There are no suspects at this time, and TPD says this is an active and open investigation.

If you have any information for police, you can call TPD at 850-891-4200. To stay anonymous with your tip, reach out to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

