U.S. Attorney: Convicted felon facing years in federal prison

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing a maximum of ten years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm, according to Peter Leary, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Jamie Dean Fountain, 31, of Valdosta, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Feb. 9.

Along with the maximum of 10 years in prison, he also faces three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been set.

Background:

On July 16, 2019, Clinch County Sheriff’s Office deputies approached Fountain’s car, which was parked in Homerville. At the time, there was an active warrant for Fountain’s arrest, and one of the deputies knew Fountain might be in possession of a gun, according to Leary’s office. When the deputies pulled behind his vehicle, Fountain pulled out a black shotgun and began to raise the weapon.

Deputies drew their weapons and gave Fountain commands to place his shotgun on the roof of his car, Leary’s office said. Fountain complied and was taken into custody. Fountain had multiple prior felony convictions, including burglary, escape, and criminal damage to property, in Clinch, Lowndes, and Ware County superior courts, dating back to 2008. Because of these crimes, Fountain has served four separate prison sentences in state prisons, Leary’s office said.

“Convicted felons, especially those with lengthy criminal histories like Fountain, will face federal prosecution and the possibility of a steep federal prison sentence, without parole, for possessing a firearm,” Leary said. “I want to commend the Clinch County deputies for safely bringing this defendant into custody and protecting the citizens of Clinch County.”

“The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with the United States Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Georgia to pursue violent criminals who cause disruption in the county. Working joint cases with other agencies and the Department of Justice benefits all citizens of Clinch County,” Stephen Tinsley, Clinch County sheriff, said.

This investigation was done as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods and Project Guardian initiatives.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.