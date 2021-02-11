VSU alumnus performs at Super Bowl halftime show

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta State University (VSU) alumnus was one of the dancers at the Super Bowl halftime show this past weekend.

He tells us this opportunity has changed his life for the better.

Kenneth Alexander is originally from Savannah and graduated from VSU in 2018.

He moved to Tampa after graduation where he worked as an interior designer and danced part-time.

Alexander says that after he was laid off last month, he learned about the casting call for the halftime show.

He submitted his audition tape, and a few days later, found out he had been chosen.

“Now, I’m pretty much going to pursue dance full time. Now that I am not in my corporate environment anymore and I have the freedom to do this. I wouldn’t have had the ability to perform at a Super Bowl halftime show if I wouldn’t have gotten laid off. Things happen for a reason and this was the reason I needed,” said Alexander.

Now that the Super Bowl is over, Alexander said his goals are to sign with an agency and continue dancing.

