Wild Adventures hiring 500+ employees for seasonal positions

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a seasonal job, Wild Adventures is looking to hire hundreds of employees.

For the 2021 park season, they are hiring 500 seasonal employees for positions ranging from food and beverage, merchandise, ride operators, photographers to lifeguards and more.

Wild Adventures will be offering free and discounted admission over the holiday weekend. (Wild Adventures)

Due to the pandemic, the hiring process will be virtual.

Those interested will be asked to complete an application online.

The park has a multi-step hiring process that includes an initial screening over the phone or video call, followed by an in-person interview.

“We are so proud to be part of the Valdosta community and the larger South Georgia region. In addition to the 500 that we will hire for open, we are going to hire another several hundred for our full-time season and you know we live here, we work here and we play here. We’re very proud to be part of the Valdosta community,” said Jennie Boyer, the park’s human resource director.

She says it’s a great opportunity for college kids.

When fully staffed, Wild Adventures employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states.

The theme park opens for the 2021 season on April 3.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.