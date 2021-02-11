With one protester facing a felony charge, activists are again calling for charges to be dropped against the Tally 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local activists are calling once again for the charges against the Tally 19 to be dropped. Members of that group were arrested on September 5th, 2020, during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Tallahassee.

One protester is facing felony charges, while the rest are facing misdemeanors.

Benjamin Grant, facing a felony charge, had a court appearance Thursday morning; his trial is set for March 1.

In a statement read by his wife, Megan Grant, he says he did nothing wrong; Grant is facing a felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer.

“For doing nothing more than walking on a sidewalk and trying to tell the city that black lives matter, I’m now facing a felony assault charge and 5 years in jail,” Grant wrote.

The probable cause affidavit for Grant’s arrest in September says he “swatted and clawed” at an Officer’s arm when trying to keep another protester from being arrested, hanging onto her leg.

“I’ve spent many nights lying awake, wondering how my life might change because the city of Tallahassee couldn’t stand being called out for their negligence,” Grant wrote.

It’s not only Grant’s felony charges that protesters want dropped; they want all the charges gone from the September protest.

“Dropping these charges is the only pardon for this attack on our civil liberties,” said TCAC member Timothy White.

Some of the protesters facing misdemeanors are set to be in court February 17th.

“Everybody in the Tally 19 made a choice that we weren’t going to let that cowardice stop us. I’m just wondering when everybody else is going to catch up with us,” said one Tally19 protester, Shahbaz Khan.

The group also spoke against a bill in the legislature titled “Combating Public Disorder,” called an “anti-riot bill.”

“Those bills are senseless, and they only marginalize black and brown people, and poverty impacted people, and that peaceful protesting is a First Amendment right,” said Trish Brown.

“Just like the charges on every member of the Tally 19 and all protesters in the state of Florida being arrested on trumped charges, they should be dropped. So too should H.B. 1,” Megan Grant added.

She says she’s against that bill for free speech, and often thinks of her students in a Wakulla School when protesting.

“I believe I’m doing this for you,” she said.

This group was going to host a formal press conference Thursday in front of the courthouse, but they were told they are not allowed to do that though with their sound equipment and setup unless they coordinate with the County first. Brown says they plan to reschedule the press conference.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.