3 years later, Parkland school shooting trial still in limbo

FILE PHOTO: A memorial is set up at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High days after a shooting took...
FILE PHOTO: A memorial is set up at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High days after a shooting took place at the school located in Parkland, Florida.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - It’s been more than 1,000 days since a gunman with an AR-15 rifle burst into a Florida high school, killing 17 people and wounded 17 others.

And yet, with Valentine’s Day on Sunday marking the three-year milestone, the death penalty trial of 22-year-old Nikolas Cruz is in limbo.

One reason is the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut court operations down and made in-person jail access difficult for the defense.

Another is the sheer magnitude of the case, with hundreds of witnesses from that day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

No trial date has been set.

