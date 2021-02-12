Attorney General Ashley Moody issues consumer alert ahead of Valentine’s Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody, issued a Consumer Alert as well as a new Scams at a Glance brochure focused on romance scams ahead of the Valentine’s Day holiday.

In the alert, Moody wrote that, romance scams typically prey on a person’s desire for companionship. The scams occur when imposters pose as a person seeking love on dating sites, social media or even in person to gain trust

In the alert, Moody said, “It’s a trick as old as cupid himself—seducing targets with flattery and attention to get to their wallets through their hearts. As we celebrate Valentine’s Day, it is important to be alert for scammers who may attempt to trick those seeking companionship into thinking they have found their soulmates. Unsuspecting Floridians may find out weeks or even months later that those they thought were their soulmates would be better suited to play the role of inmate in a local jail. So, remember to guard your heart, as well as your wallet, when seeking companionship this Valentine’s Day, especially online.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, reports of money lost on romance scams over the last three years have skyrocketed higher than any other type of fraud. The year 2020 resulted in a record-breaking reported loss of $304 million nationally in romance scams, a 50% increase from 2019 and a more than 400% increase since 2016.

Moody issued the following tips to prevent romance scams:

When meeting someone new online, ask detailed questions;

Seek the opinion of trusted friends and family members;

Conduct a reverse image search to see whether the image of a love interest is connected to any other accounts under different names or with different information;

Never establish a joint bank account with a new sweetheart, or provide access to existing accounts;

Watch for typos or inconsistencies in speech patterns, personal information or stories shared in email, text or social media conversations;

Never send money or gifts to someone who has not been met in person—even if they send money first; and

Be aware that scammers may claim they need money urgently to travel to meet in person, take advantage of a business opportunity or deal with a family tragedy.

