Bell Tower delivered to Tallahassee National Cemetery, carillon to arrive next week

By Monica Casey
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early Friday, morning a crew from Kentucky unloaded the 5,000 pound bell tower, using a crane to place it upright on the foundation at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

It’s the culmination of a five and a half year project, costing $75,000, thanks to the AMVETS 1776 Local Chapter.

Post Commander Gordon Lightfoot, who was a Sergeant in the Marine Core during the Vietnam Era, says it’s a small post doing big things. The group has about 30 members.

“The bell tower just adds another element if you will, to that honor. Not just to the veterans here, but to the veterans’ families. This is important for them to hear their branch songs, and it’s sort of a celebration,” said Lightfoot.

The purchase of the tower was possible thanks to donations from the City, County, local funeral homes, and 100 individuals.

Lightfoot says Tallahassee is a veteran-friendly community.

The new installation is called the “Patriot Bell Tower and Carillon.”

The carillon is essentially a computer that will play music; it’s set to ship on Monday, arriving late next week.

The carillon has 300 songs, including Taps, Westminster Chimes, and military branch songs; veterans’ families will be able to request what is played during a service.

Lights and landscaping will also be added around the bell tower. Lightfoot says there are 90 around the country; he says President Harry Truman dedicated the first one at the Arlington National Cemetery in 1948.

