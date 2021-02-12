Businesses react to amphitheater park coming to Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Council met Thursday night to vote on construction plans for an amphitheater park in Downtown Valdosta.

The city council approved building the amphitheater in a unanimous vote.

Business owners in the area said they’re excited.

The park will be built on the empty grass lot across from City Hall.

“I am super excited to hear about that possibility. I think it would be a fantastic Idea. We definitely need a common community area and I think it would be great for businesses down here for sure, absolutely,” said Samantha Schreiber.

Business owners like Schreiber were happy to hear about an amphitheater park coming to downtown.

City leaders hope a venue of this sort could help bring more people to the area.

It could be used for a variety of events, live concerts, movie nights, food truck events, and more.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea. I really think that anything downtown can do to really increase the experience that we offer for people and anything we can do to draw more people to downtown would really help basically all the small businesses here. And that’s something we try to do, more than just offer a product, we try to offer an experience for customers, and I think that goes hand in hand with that,” said Isaac Musgrove, owner of Gud Coffee on North Ashley Street.

He said foot traffic is good but it can be better and the answer might be an amphitheater park.

“When you think of downtown, you think of a place that you can go spend time.. not just in one place but maybe you go get food and get a coffee or go see a show. I think it adds to that experience. I’m all for it,” said Musgrove.

Main Street Director Ellen Hill said they partnered with a University of Georgia Civil Engineering class last year.

Their capstone project was to design a plan for the park.

The design includes an amphitheater, sidewalks, landscaping, a bio-retention pond, park benches, food truck parking, and more.

Hill said downtown doesn’t have a whole lot of green space for visitors to enjoy.

The next step is for final design plans to be approved and then to breaking ground. (WALB)

“So with the addition of an amphitheater, it’s a great win for us. We’re able to have our events and add additional programming which will then bring more foot traffic to our downtown,” said Hill.

The next step is for final design plans to be approved and then to breaking ground.

