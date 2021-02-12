Discussing COVID-19 concerns: Local health experts hold COVID-19 panel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday evening, a panel of medical experts hosted an open forum for the public in an effort to ease fears about the vaccine.

The conversation covered everything from how the vaccine was formulated, and what it does to who should get it and how they should act afterward.

The conversation was geared toward seniors, and for good reason.

“People over 65-only 15% of cases-come from the age group, but they account for 80% of deaths,” the panel said.

The forum included a comparison of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as well as information on others in the works.

“Worldwide, there are more than 239 vaccines in development,” the panel explained.

It also covered a comprehensive explanation on what’s inside the vaccine.

“It’s got the MRNA and things that help deliver into body. sugar, salt, potassium,” the panel says.

The doctors dispelled rumors, saying, “We can have confidence that there’s nothing suspicious that’s going to harm us, like mercury or arsenic.”

Topics discussed ranged from what to expect to the emergence of a worrisome COVID variant.

“As soon as the variants started to be seen, Moderna and Pfizer started to create booster shots.”

What protocols to follow after vaccination were also discussed.

“Do you still have to wear a mask? Do you still have to follow precautions? The short answer is yes,” the panel says.

Frequently asked questions, like “What if I have a food allergy or family history of allergy?” were asked and answered.

“These things do not prevent you from getting the vaccine.”

More questions from the public, like “how long do these antibodies last?” were addressed. ”Man that’s the million-dollar question, right?”

The entire panel is expected to be posted online by this weekend, so people can go back and re-watch it. Once it is, WCTV will provide a link to the panel on this story.

