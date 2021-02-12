Advertisement

FAMU hosts Black History Month Town Hall to discuss rise, relevance of HBCU’s

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday evening, four distinguished, historically black colleges met on a virtual Town Hall to talk about the rise and relevance of HBCU’s.

in honor of black history month the presidents of Howard University, Spelman College, South Carolina State and FAMU met on a virtual forum to talk about how far HBCU’s have come, including the day President Andrew Jackson, created a charter that opened them.

“He did not realize on that day, the same day that he also be vetoed the first reconstruction act is that he would create the university that would send the first black woman to the white house as the vice president of the united states in the form of Kamala Harris,” said, Howard University President, Wayne Frederick.

The schools are producing major leaders throughout our country.

FAMU President. Dr. Larry Robinson, said, ”You have to say it’s not just enough to come here and leave as a good scientist, or educator, musician, or rider. We won our students within our community to be a Keisha Lance Bottoms of the future.”

And, as HBCU graduates reach the highest level of leadership in the country, it inspires others to follow in their footsteps.

“Because we had a record number of applications, 10,700 applications from which we will put together a class of 550,” Spelman College President, Mary Schmidt Campbell, said.

The respective presidents are looking to continue to make a difference.

“So it is important for us to understand that there are a lot of touch points for us and as institutions we reach out to all of those touch points in many different ways,” CSU President, James E. Clark, said. “This didn’t start in 2020, it started on the day that these universities were conceived and we are here to make sure that that continues well into the future.”

Each university president said they will continue to work with their fellow HBCU’s so they all can continue to grow.

