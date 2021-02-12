FAMU’s Lawson Gym to be converted into COVID-19 distribution site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has announced they will be turning their Lawson Gymnasium into a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site.

Bragg has administered more than a quarter million COVID-19 tests since becoming a testing site in April of 2020.

They hope by adding the vaccine site, more will be protected against this virus.

The gym is located right in front of Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Those getting tested believe it makes sense to have the vaccine site at FAMU because of the success of their COVID-19 testing site.

“They already have a really great system going, it takes like 10 minutes,” explained Danielle Picard, a student at Florida State University.

“The testing has been very efficient, like how they do it. So I feel like they’ll probably be the same with for the vaccine,” said Daniel Kane, another FSU student.

FAMU officials haven’t announced when they’ll begin vaccine distributions but say they want to reach the Southside area, a community that’s been disproportionately affected by the virus.

The Director of Student Health Services at FAMU, Tanya Tatum, said, “I think the more that we have individuals that know about it or that no somebody or have a chance to ask the questions that they have about it, i think that will help increase uptake.”

Tatum adds they hope to do about 200 doses a day.

FAMU students say it’s a good next step to get the vaccine in the arms of a community that is still apprehensive.

“We need to see more people of color getting vaccinated, having it an HBCU is a really good step, seeing people who look like you, trusting in the vaccine and coming and getting it really shapes your opinion on it,” said Raven Muse, one FAMU student.

Tatum says they are still working out the kinks of how they’ll do registration, so its unclear if they’ll be using the statewide system.

She also told WCTV that they hope to begin vaccinating at the Lawson Gym as early as next week.

