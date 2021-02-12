FCSO arrests 2 men for cocaine, marijuana possession, intent to sell

CARRABELLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested 2 men for possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

In Carrabelle, Dewayne Reed was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of narcotics equipment. Taronne Rosier was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of narcotics equipment.

FCSO K9, Demon, assisted in the search.

