Florida High baseball opens season with 9-5 win over Maclay

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High Seminoles opened their 2021 baseball campaign with a 9-5 win over the Maclay Marauders Thursday night at Florida High Field.

The Marauders scored all five runs in the top of the third inning before the Seminoles posted three runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

