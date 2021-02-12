FSU Presidential Search Advisory Committee meets to discuss search for Thrasher replacement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, a committee discussed input from focus groups connected to FSU, putting together their wishlist for the future president of Florida State University.

President John Thrasher’s contract ends in November, but he has said he would stay on until his successor arrives.

In meetings with ten different groups from students, to faculty, to community members, one quality stood out above all the others: a passion for the mission of the state of Florida and the university.

These groups told the Presidential Search Committee that they want someone who understands the intricacies of the academic world.

They’re hoping for a person who knows how to delegate, is interested in all the aspects of fundraising, and would be comfortable playing at a national or international level

“It’s clear that the need is not for someone who is a professional administrator, in as much as it is for someone who’s going to be a passionate advocate for the university that really embraces the unique nature of Florida State and all that it has to offer,” one Committee member said.

Students also asked for a focus on sustainability, while Deans pointed out the need for high quality faculty and promoting research.

Community members said in their meetings that they would like a President who continues to foster a healthy relationship between the University community and Tallahassee.

Other priorities for focus groups included building the endowment, balancing academics and athletics, fostering a positive relationship with the legislature, and a continued focus on diversity and inclusion.

“They talked about the need for continuing the upward trajectory that the university has been on, that while it’s wonderful to be in the top 20, how can we get to the top 10?”

A draft of the job posting on the presidential search website highlights many of FSU’s top programs.

One committee member suggested including information about FSU’s High Flying Circus and the presence of the oldest Phi Beta Kappa chapter in the state of Florida at FSU.

The committee agreed to move forward with the draft, which has to be approved by the Board of Trustees at their meeting next Friday; they can then post and begin recruiting.

President Thrasher made the announcement of his retirement during a Board of Trustees meeting in September 2020.

15 members of the Presidential Search Advisory Committee were named in October.

Thrasher has been president since 2014 and has a bachelor’s and a law degree from FSU; his contract was previously extended in June of 2019.

