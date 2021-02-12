‘It’s disastrous for American families’: Sen. Rick Scott urges Congress members to address U.S. debt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), wrote a letter to Congress urging them to join him in addressing debt in the United States.

“For too long, Congress has spent with reckless disregard for the consequences of a growing national debt and its effects on inflation, which directly impacts American families and businesses,” the release said.

U.S. debt sits at $27 million currently.

In August, Congress will consider raising or continuing the suspension of the debt limit.

“For too long, we have spent with reckless disregard for the consequences of a growing national debt on the ability of the federal government to serve the people and its effect on inflation,” Sen. Scott wrote. “As we recover from the pandemic, inflation is projected to rise from its 2020 low of 1.4 percent to nearly 2.3 percent or more. That’s a 60 percent increase in inflation. However, we know that if Congress continues to spend and do nothing about our growing debt, inflation will rise even higher.”

Sen Scott says that there’s a direct link between the government’s ”unsustainable spending and the rising cost of goods and services.” He stated that this link is “disastrous” for American families.

You can read Sen. Scott’s full letter below.

