LCSO investigating residential burglary on Pimlico Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a residential burglary that happened on Pimlico Drive late Friday afternoon.

According to LCSO, the department currently has three suspects in custody.

The investigation is active and ongoin.

If anyone has any information regarding this burglary, LCSO asks that you call (850) 606-3300.

