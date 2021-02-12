Advertisement

LCSO investigating residential burglary on Pimlico Drive

LCSO creates program to assist transitioning inmates seeking employment
LCSO creates program to assist transitioning inmates seeking employment
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a residential burglary that happened on Pimlico Drive late Friday afternoon.

According to LCSO, the department currently has three suspects in custody.

The investigation is active and ongoin.

If anyone has any information regarding this burglary, LCSO asks that you call (850) 606-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote a letter to President Joe Biden in response...
‘Reckless and economically harmful’: Sen. Rubio responds to reports of Biden Florida travel ban
FILE PHOTO: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference outside of a Panama City Beach Publix...
‘We will not back down,’ Florida’s governor addresses lockdown talk
The power of social media has granted one 12-year-old’s wish.
‘I felt like a princess’: 12-year-old cancer patient’s dreams come true at St. George Island
Lamborghini
Florida man uses COVID-19 PPP loan to purchase Lamborghini Huracan sports car
The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting on Keith Street late Thursday...
Tallahassee police respond to Keith Street shooting

Latest News

The Lowndes County Sheriffs Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement team is working hard to stop...
Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office Interstate team aims to stop drug transportation
A man wanted in connection to a Lowndes County armed robbery is now in custody in Gwinnett...
Man arrested in Lowndes Co. armed robbery, other suspects sought
Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one man for not following sex...
JCSO arrests man for violating sex offender compliance rules
Chief Justice Harold Melton announced Friday that he will leave the Supreme Court of Georgia,...
Chief Justice Melton to leave Georgia Supreme Court
FSU Presidential Search Advisory Committee meets to discuss search for Thrasher replacement