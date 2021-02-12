Advertisement

LCSO partners with local businesses to create R.I.S.E. and Pathways Program for exiting inmates

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Leon County Sheriff’s office held a press event to honor their business partners who have showed allegiance to be a part of their R.I.S.E and Pathways programs.

The Sheriff wanted to recognize these partners for opening up their businesses to inmates who have been released from the facility to have job opportunities after they are released

lcso says that with their partners, they can help reintroduce these inmates back into the community so they can have a proper second chance...

“With these community partners and business partners we hope to be one of the keys and reversing the recidivism rate and discovering the key to success for these individuals,” said Officer Shade McMillian.

Mcmillian says they have over thirty partners willing to help give these released inmates have opportunities to be successful in the outside world.

