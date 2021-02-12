Local family counting blessings after power line sparks fire, causes home fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family is counting their blessing after a fallen power line sparked a house fire off Orange Avenue near Lake Bradford road just after 1 p.m. Friday.

A 92-year-old great grandmother escaped from the fire in time.

According to the Tallahassee Fire Department, about half the home is lost. But the family remains in good spirits.

D.K. Richardson is the matriarch of the family. Hours after evacuating her home, she was handling the experience remarkably well, spending the aftermath with dozens of family members by her side.

The Richardson’s have lived on the property for 50 years, Richardson said.

She says she heard the tree fall on the lines and figured what might happen next.

When she saw smoke, she gathered her grandkid and left the home.

This adversity is nothing new for her.

She says she battled COVID-19 last year, and when things get tough, she turns to her faith.

“We’re okay. and with things going on as they are, at this time- that wasn’t the worst thing that could happen. because we have life. and we were not hurt at all,” Richardson said.

Thankfully, many of the sentimental items inside, including dozens of family photos, seem to be salvageable.

WCTV was told that five generations of the family came out there to make sure Richardson was okay, and she has the pick of close to a dozen family homes she can stay at Friday night.

