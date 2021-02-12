Lowndes Co. deputies find $600K worth of drugs in I-75 traffic stops

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says it seized $600,000 worth of illegal drugs and between $40,000 to $50,000 in cash during traffic stops on I-75 this week.

The first drug bust happened on Wednesday, Feb. 10, when deputies pulled a vehicle over for a registration violation and driving with no headlights, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies found nearly eight pounds of marijuana and more than three pounds of THC laced edibles in the traffic stop, according to the release.

“Laurie Hardway and Paula Sue Taylor, both from Addison, Michigan possessed nearly $50,000 in marijuana and THC edibles enroute from Michigan to Daytona, Florida,” the press release says. “Both have been charged with felony possession of a schedule I substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.”

Deputies stopped another vehicle for a traffic infraction Wednesday, but the suspect tried to escape, sparking a chase. LCSO used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit and stop the vehicle. Around 112 grams of marijuana and five bundles of cash, valued at more than $40,000, was recovered.

The passenger and driver, Tony Henry and Jeremy Tims, were arrested for active warrants issued in Florida and several Lowndes County charges.

The final drug bust came on Thursday, Feb. 11, when deputies stopped a car for a traffic infraction. During the stop, deputies seized 45 pounds of marijuana, 400 psilocybin mushroom candy bars and 250 THC vials, the release says.

Jason Greer was arrested in connection to the last stop.

