Advertisement

Lowndes Co. deputies find $600K worth of drugs in I-75 traffic stops

Police car
Police car(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says it seized $600,000 worth of illegal drugs and between $40,000 to $50,000 in cash during traffic stops on I-75 this week.

The first drug bust happened on Wednesday, Feb. 10, when deputies pulled a vehicle over for a registration violation and driving with no headlights, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies found nearly eight pounds of marijuana and more than three pounds of THC laced edibles in the traffic stop, according to the release.

“Laurie Hardway and Paula Sue Taylor, both from Addison, Michigan possessed nearly $50,000 in marijuana and THC edibles enroute from Michigan to Daytona, Florida,” the press release says. “Both have been charged with felony possession of a schedule I substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.”

Deputies stopped another vehicle for a traffic infraction Wednesday, but the suspect tried to escape, sparking a chase. LCSO used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit and stop the vehicle. Around 112 grams of marijuana and five bundles of cash, valued at more than $40,000, was recovered.

The passenger and driver, Tony Henry and Jeremy Tims, were arrested for active warrants issued in Florida and several Lowndes County charges.

The final drug bust came on Thursday, Feb. 11, when deputies stopped a car for a traffic infraction. During the stop, deputies seized 45 pounds of marijuana, 400 psilocybin mushroom candy bars and 250 THC vials, the release says.

Jason Greer was arrested in connection to the last stop.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference outside of a Panama City Beach Publix...
‘We will not back down,’ Florida’s governor addresses lockdown talk
The power of social media has granted one 12-year-old’s wish.
‘I felt like a princess’: 12-year-old cancer patient’s dreams come true at St. George Island
Thursday, Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote a letter to President Joe Biden in response...
‘Reckless and economically harmful’: Sen. Rubio responds to reports of Biden Florida travel ban
Lamborghini
Florida man uses COVID-19 PPP loan to purchase Lamborghini Huracan sports car
The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting on Keith Street late Thursday...
Tallahassee police respond to Keith Street shooting

Latest News

What’s Brewing? Feb. 12, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 12, 2021
What's Brewing? Feb. 12, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect a soggy Valentine's Day weekend.
Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Feb. 12, 2021