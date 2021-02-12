Pensacola man arrested after soliciting 15-year old girl from Starke

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a runaway teen from Starke ended in the arrest of a 23-year old Pensacola resident.

Wednesday, a 15-year-old girl was reported missing after she failed to show up to school. Detectives determined the teen left the area with 23-year old Adam Nelson.

Later that day, Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the teen near Nelson’s home. Nelson is charged with traveling to meet a child after using a computer to lure, soliciting a child to commit lewd acts, and interference in child custody.

