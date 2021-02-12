‘Reckless and economically harmful’: Senator Rubio responds to Biden Administration’s proposed Florida travel ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote a letter to President Joe Biden in response to recent reports that the Biden Administration plans to restrict travel to and from the state of Florida.

In the letter, Sen. Rubio said that instituting a travel ban would be an “outrageous, authoritarian move.” He stated that the ban would only serve to “inflict severe and devastating economic pain on an already damaged economy.”

The full text of the letter can be read below.

Dear Mr. President:

I write with regard to recent reporting that your administration is considering implementing travel restrictions to my home State of Florida. I cannot underscore enough how reckless and economically harmful this would be to my state and the country as a whole.

Instituting a travel ban, or any restriction of movement between the states, would be an outrageous, authoritarian move that has no basis in law or science. Instead, it would only serve to inflict severe and devastating economic pain on an already damaged economy. While we are all concerned that the pandemic continues to take a toll on our friends, family and communities, forbidding Americans from traveling across state lines will not force any strain of COVID-19 to cease. It would instead starve Florida’s businesses of much needed tourism dollars, keep family and friends apart, and set an unprecedented use of power on the American people.

Instead of dictating where Americans can, or cannot travel, your administration should instead focus on increasing supply and availability of vaccines, especially to Florida, the third most populous state and a winter retreat. I have already requested an increase of vaccines be allocated because of the numerous non-Floridians seeking inoculations. If you are concerned about the coronavirus spread in Florida, I urge you to fast track additional vaccines to the state instead of attempting to cripple our economy.

I urge you to make clear to the American people that your administration will not pursue these reported draconian travel restrictions, and instead focus your efforts on increasing the supply of vaccines. I look forward to working with you on this regard.

The Senator also Tweeted about the proposed travel ban.

