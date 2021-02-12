Seminole County Sheriff’s Office receives K9 armor donation

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office received a donation of body armor for one of their K9′s.

K9 Bella has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

According to SCSO, the vest was embroidered with the phrase, “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., is a non-profit organization that provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs. Since 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,000 vests to K9s, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, you can call the organization at (508)-824-6978.

