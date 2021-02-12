Advertisement

SGMC hits 7,000+ administered vaccines

By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Drive-thru vaccinations have been going well at South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC). They’ve administered more vaccines than the number of confirmed cases in Lowndes County.

Rain or shine, vaccinations haven’t stopped. The hospital just reached 7,500 administered vaccines as of Thursday.

Second dose rounds of vaccinations began this week.

SGMC drive-thru COVID vaccinations.
SGMC drive-thru COVID vaccinations.(WALB)

There are now two sections in the drive-thru, one for Moderna and the other for Pfizer.

Hospital officials tell me separating the lines helps traffic flow steadily.

“It’s really, it’s eye-opening to be honest. Some of the stories that people have come through the lines and given and just make it eye-opening that there are people out there that really do want to get vaccinated,” said Brandi Kautzman, accreditation specialist and registered nurse.

The hospital is currently only accepting second dose appointments.

First shot appointments have been delayed.

They wanted to prioritize the second round in case of supply issues.

But I’m told they’re hoping to start putting first-round appointments back into rotation as quickly as next week.

SGMC drive-thru COVID vaccinations.
SGMC drive-thru COVID vaccinations.(WALB)

