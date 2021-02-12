SGMC launches Angel Eye technology to help parents and long-distance relatives

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) has just launched its Angel Eye technology.

It makes it possible for mothers and even relatives far away, to check in on a new baby.

To kick off the new system, nurses dressed up as angels.

They installed 32 Angel eye cameras.

They’re in different departments, like the newborn intensive care unit, postpartum room, labor and delivery, and surgery.

The cameras stay on 24/7.

Some families have already started using it.

“It’s awesome because 90 percent of my family is like all over the place, so they wouldn’t have been able to come anyway, despite COVID,” Mishae Cane.

Cane is one of the first mothers to be able to put the new technology to the test with her loved ones.

Through a phone app, families can log on and look in at any time.

This technology also helps during COVID-19 and limited visitations.

SGMC is the only hospital in the surrounding area to offer this technology.

