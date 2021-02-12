South Pinetree Boulevard in Thomasville getting makeover, improvement project to be completed by June

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Jan. 4, the South Pinetree Boulevard Improvement Project was launched.

According to the City of Thomasville, this project will provide a number of enhancements to the portion of the corridor stretching from West Jackson Street to Old Monticello Road.

Improvements will take place here. (City of Thomasville)

The project was originally approved by the Thomasville City Council in early 2019, but was awarded to The Scruggs Company in November of 2020.

In the update provided by the city, the City Engineer, Wayne Newsom, said, “A project of this magnitude requires close coordination between the City’s utility departments, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), and our contractors. The ability of our Engineering Department to complete the plan production and design work in-house allowed us to coordinate a project timeline that provides us the ability to properly schedule the traffic interruptions throughout this important corridor.”

Newsome says that since the beginning of January, the work has revolved around projects that are necessary in order to avoid damaging the new roadway at a later time.

“Throughout this phase, additional work will be performed that will enhance the storm drainage along South Pinetree. We will also install a water main that stretches from Magnolia Street to Millpond Drive,” Newsom explained.

The Engineering Department combined upgrades to Lift Stations No. 7 and No. 8, located at the southwest corner of South Pinetree and Old Monticello, with the South Pinetree project.

“The locations of Stations #7 and #8 coincided with this project and allowed us the opportunity to combine these upgrades into one construction bid award that created substantial overall savings on the contract,” said Newsome.

Construction on those stations will start in April.

The City says that public input sessions gave it with input regarding the community’s desire for the roadway. “The addition of left-hand turn lanes and sidewalks were important to members of the community that attended our input sessions,” said Newsome. “Left turn lanes at West Jackson Street, South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and near the entrance to Southwestern State Hospital will be positive improvements for the flow of traffic. The extension of sidewalks along the north side, stretching from near Providence Plaza to Magnolia Road, will make the area much safer for pedestrians that travel along the roadway.”

The roundabout at the intersection of Magnolia Street and South Pinetree Boulevard will begin in early April and will take approximately eight weeks to complete

Weather permitting, all construction projects pertaining to these street are expected to be completed by the end of May. Then, resurfacing of South Pinetree from West Jackson Street to Old Monticello Road will begin, with an expected completion date of June 30.

Newsom added, “We are confident that the coordinated efforts between all parties will minimize the inconveniences created for our citizens while providing a safer and enhanced corridor for both motorists and pedestrians.”

