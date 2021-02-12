Advertisement

St. Francis Wildlife releases rescued beaver into wild

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A beaver found holding on for dear life in a Tallahassee wastewater facility last month returned to the wild Thursday afternoon.

The 30-pound beaver sauntered out of a carrier and into the waters of Lake Lafayette. St. Francis Wildlife rescued the beaver on Jan. 26, and it was recuperating at their hospital in Havana.

The beaver’s cuts and bruises have healed, and now its fur is waterproof again.

In the video above, you can see the beaver slowly easing into the water there at Lake Lafayette, and disappearing below the surface.

