TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Orange Avenue. Fire officials say the fire started after a tree limb fell on a power line.

No injuries were reported in this fire, TFD says.

Fire officials say thankfully no injuries reported @WCTV — Elizabeth Millner (@elizabethwctv) February 12, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest updates.

